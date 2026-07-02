Trains Stalled After Stormy Start against Bucks

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - A weather delay rains in Waterloo's favor, as the Eau Claire Express were handed an 8-4 defeat by the Waterloo Bucks Wednesday night.

Despite remaining undefeated against the Bucks after a 9-7 comeback victory, the Express failed to hang on due to offensive struggles, tying the series 1-1 with Waterloo.

The Bucks started early with three earned runs in the top of the first inning, unanswered, before going into a rain delay and producing four more runs in the top of the second inning.

With a 7-0 deficit, the Trains started their comeback, securing two earned runs in the fourth inning as Anthony Martinez hit a double to right field to bring home Philip Cheong and Hollon Brock for a 7-2 score.

Waterloo answered with another run, securing a bigger lead of 8-2, before the Express secured another run in the bottom of the sixth inning with Martinez hitting his third home run of the season to bring the score to 7-3.

With one more shot, the Trains secured the final run of the game on a double play to bring home Nolan Stoll, despite hopes of making a late comeback similar to the previous victory against Waterloo, securing six unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Trains ultimately fell flat, ending their series.

Eau Claire will hit the road to play the Duluth Huskies at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

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