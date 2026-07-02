Chinooks Sweep Mallards in Two-Game Set for Seventh Straight Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wi.- Winners of their last six games, the Lakeshore Chinooks faced the Madison Mallards for the final matchup of their two-game set on July 1 at Warner Park in Madison, Wi.

After winning the first game of the series the previous day 19-9, the Chinooks had a chance to secure their third two-game set sweep in a row. Like the first game, the Chinooks were the first to strike in Wednesday's contest.

Stealing second and third base after reaching safely on a single, Cade Sears scored on a Nick Allred RBI groundout. Finishing the game with five stolen bases, Sears now has 31 on the season.

Following a clean first inning of work, Chinook starting pitcher Ian George ran into some trouble in the bottom of the second inning by allowing three runs off two home runs.

In the top of the third inning, Allred got his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly, scoring Sears. Through the first three innings, six Chinooks batters reached base safely.

Entering the top of the fifth inning, the Chinooks trailed Madison 4-2. Reaching on base for the third time in the game, Sears eventually scored on a Mallards error. On the next at bat, the Chinooks tied the game courtesy of a Nick Allred sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the game.

Retiring the side in order in the bottom half of the fifth inning, George went out for his sixth inning of work. Despite allowing a go-ahead RBI single to Brock Lulewicz, George struck out John Hadley VI to end his outing.

Allowing five runs off seven hits, George's outing is the first six-inning start from a Chinook pitcher since June 19. Following George's successful start, Ryan Richter made his first appearance of the year. In his only inning of work coming in the seventh inning, Richter held the Mallards scoreless.

With five outs left to work with on offense, the Chinooks drew back-to-back walks with one out in the top of the eighth inning. After a Sears fielders choice put runners on second and third base, the Chinooks took the lead with two runs scoring on the Mallards third error of the game.

Not done yet, Allred and Bryan Lorenz drove in two more runs off a single and double respectively. With a 8-5 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning after their clutch four-run inning, the Chinooks went on to win with the same score.

In his second season with the Chinooks, Richter earned his first career win. Now winners of their last seven games, the Chinooks are two games away from tying their longest winning streak in club history of nine games.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

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