Late Growlers Comeback Thwarted in Road Loss

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (23-16, 2-1) allowed three runs in the eighth inning in a 6-3 loss against the Traverse City Pit Spitters (23-15, 2-0) Thursday night.

Traverse City scored two runs in the first off a pair of Kalamazoo defensive mistakes, immediately taking a 2-0 lead. Following the early runs, Jeremiah Holder battled through four innings allowing one more, exiting with a 3-0 deficit.

The Growlers' offense was stifled through six innings before Teddy Tokheim led off the seventh with a double. Chase Thomas doubled Tokheim home one pitch later, taking a 3-1 deficit into the eighth.

After a strong inning on the mound from Christian Forniss, the Growlers scored two more thanks to a double from Tokheim, tying the game at three runs apiece.

However, Forniss was left in too long, allowing three runs to score in his third inning of work as the Pit Spitters took advantage of the infield being in.

Kalamazoo grounded into a double play to end the ballgame in the top of the ninth.

The loss marks the Growlers' sixth against the Pit Spitters this season, and the first of the second half. The two teams face off again Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

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