Growlers Swept Amid Pitching Struggles
Published on July 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (30-32, 9-17) struggled on the mound, falling to the Royal Oak Leprechauns (36-26, 17-9) on Wednesday night.
The Leprechauns scored early and often, taking a 9-0 lead through the first four innings. The highlight for Royal Oak was their first two runs, scored off a Mason Barth home run.
Kalamazoo got on the board in the fifth inning, but only mustered two runs, trailing 9-2 following five innings.
Callan Royce threw two scoreless innings for the Growlers in the fifth and sixth inning. However, in the seventh inning, he allowed a two-out, two-run double. Patrick Ilitch then hit an RBI single to put the Leprechauns up 12-2.
In the top of the eighth inning, Trevor Johnson hit his 11th home run of the season, kickstarting Kalamazoo. Four additional runs scored on five more hits, moving the Growlers within five runs.
After a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning, Kalamazoo failed to score in the ninth inning, falling 12-7.
The Growlers earned 13 hits on the day, eight of which came from the trio of Trevor Johnson, Phillip Thigpen and Chase Thomas, who hit fourth, fifth and sixth in the batting order.
Kalamazoo heads home for two games against the Richmond Flying Mummies beginning Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. EDT.
Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2026
- Maulik, Salazar Homer as Express Finish Sweep of Thunder Bay - Eau Claire Express
- MoonDogs Outdistance La Crosse - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Rally Late to Sweep Hot Tots - Willmar Stingers
- Rivets Sweep Kingfish, in Back-And-Forth Battle - Rockford Rivets
- Mallards Fall to Green Bay Rockers in Series Finale - Madison Mallards
- Rivets Hold off Kingfish Comeback with Late-Inning Score - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Swept Amid Pitching Struggles - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Late Homers Sink Pit Spitters in Road Sweep at Lakeshore - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Traverse City Pit Spitters Game Preview 7/29 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks Win in Walk-Off Fashion in Consecutive Games - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Seek Another Win in Back-To-Back - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Flying Mummies Rally Past Battle Jacks 7-6, Snap Skid at Home - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Rockers Go for Sweep of Mallards Wednesday Night - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Soar over the Bucks in Game One - Rochester Honkers
- Big Sticks Mishaps Spell Defeat against Bismarck - Badlands Big Sticks
- Duluth Downs Wisconsin Rapids in Back-And-Forth Affair - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Win 12th in a Row at Home on Rollers Night - Green Bay Rockers
- MoonDogs Claim Victory Despite Late Rally by Loggers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Woodchucks Drop Third Straight for First Time in 2026 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Mallards Drop Pitchers' Duel Against Green Bay Rockers - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.