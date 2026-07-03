Rox Fall 9-5 to Larks, Look to Split Home Series Friday
Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (25-14) fell to the Bismarck Larks (17-20) 9-5 on Thursday and will attempt to split the series at home on Friday at 7:05 PM at Joe Faber Field.
Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) put the Rox on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead.
Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) put together a season-high five innings on the mound and added five strikeouts with just one earned run allowed.
In the bottom of the fifth, Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) claimed the first Rox home run at Joe Faber Field this season by smashing the baseball over the left field wall to pull the game within one at a 3-2 deficit. Dupuy later robbed a home run in the top of the ninth inning with an incredible leaping catch at the right field wall.
The Rox scored a run in each of the final three innings of the game to keep clawing back. Dupuy scored on a wild pitch in the seventh, Brett White (University of Iowa) added an RBI double in the eighth, and Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) recorded a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
The rally ultimately fell short as the Rox lost 9-5, but St. Cloud will look to carry the late-game offense into Friday's rematch with Bismarck. The First Half Great Plains Champion Rox host Bismarck once more at 7:05 PM on Friday.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Alex Dupuy.
The Rox close out the series with the Larks at 7:05 PM at Joe Faber Field on Friday, July 3, with Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Kwik Trip.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
Images from this story
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St. Cloud Rox left fielder Aidan Mouton
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026
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- Hot Start Leads Honkers to 7-4 Victory over Mankato - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Fall 9-5 to Larks, Look to Split Home Series Friday - St. Cloud Rox
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Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox Fall 9-5 to Larks, Look to Split Home Series Friday
- Rox Fall 2-0 to Split Series with Badlands, Return Home Thursday
- Rox Dominate with 16-0 Win over Badlands
- Rox Coaching Staff and Four Players Selected to Northwoods League All-Star Game
- Rox Defeat Larks 9-4 to End First Half with Best Record in Great Plains Division