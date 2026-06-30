Rox Defeat Larks 9-4 to End First Half with Best Record in Great Plains Division

Published on June 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The First Half Great Plains West Champion St. Cloud Rox (24-12) defeated the Bismarck Larks (16-18) 9-4 on Monday at Joe Faber Field to claim the best record in the Great Plains after the first half of the season.

Trailing by two after the top of the first, Colton Rother (University of Kansas) immediately cut the deficit in half with an RBI single to make the score 2-1 after the first inning.

St. Cloud took the lead in the bottom of the second inning and never gave it back. The Rox scored five in the frame with the help of four hits. Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) and Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) both claimed doubles to bring in a combined three runs, and Rother added a two-run single to put the Rox up 6-3.

The Rox added one run in three more innings to extend the lead throughout the game. Mouton reached home on a wild pitch in the fourth, and Alex Dupuy scored in the sixth and eighth innings to bring the advantage up to 9-4.

Adam Trevino (Purdue University) pitched the final 1.1 innings on the mound without allowing a run to secure the 9-4 victory for the Rox.

With the win, St. Cloud claims the best record in the Great Plains after the first half of play in the Northwoods League. The second half begins on Tuesday when the Rox travel to take on the Badlands Big Sticks for a two-game series.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Colton Rother.

St. Cloud travels to Dickinson, ND to face the Badlands Big Sticks for a two-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 30, at 7:35 PM Central. The Rox return home on Thursday, July 2nd, at 6:35 PM Central to host the Bismarck Larks, presented by Miller Lite. There will be a Pint Glass Giveaway for the first 500 Fans 21+ years of age at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 30, 2026

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