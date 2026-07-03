Woodchucks Start 3-Game Homestand with Win over Kenosha

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - After suffering their first loss of the second half of the 2026 Northwoods League season last night, Wausau got back to its brand of baseball Thursday night with a victory at Athletic Park against the Kenosha Kingfish, 11-6.

Northwoods League all-star Brady Wright (Santa Fe CC/Tampa) became the first Northwoods League pitcher to eclipse five wins this season, as he tossed five innings in his first start of the summer, while striking out three. Jackson Petsche (Southeastern CC/LSU-New Orleans) was phenomenal in his Woodchuck debut, going 2-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) recorded his third three-hit game of the summer, and stole two bases in the win.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks got on the board first. After a 10-pitch battle, Jackson Petsche made his first Northwoods League at-bat memorable with a three-run home run over the center field wall in the bottom of the first.

Kenosha would get two runs back in the top of the second to make it 3-2, but Wausau had more offense up its sleeve. In the fourth, an RBI single from Caleb Karll (Montevallo) gave the Woodchucks a two-run lead.

Then Wausau had its biggest inning in the fifth. The Woodchucks scored four runs on zero hits, as they took seven walks in the frame, the most for Wausau in a single inning this season. Caleb Karll registered another RBI on a sacrifice fly, and Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky), Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/MIssissippi State) and Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) each tabbed RBIs on bases loaded walks.

Kenosha scored twice in the sixth to make it 8-4, but Wausau did its final damage in the seventh. Noah Malone picked up his second RBI on a broken bat single to right-center field, and Jackson Petsche followed him up with a two RBI double into right field. Kenosha scored twice more in the eighth inning, but those runs were merely a consolation to the final score.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The Woodchucks have now scored ten or more runs in 13 games this summer, with a 12-1 record when they reach double digits.

Peyton Firgens took five walks on 29 pitches tonight, the most walks by a Woodchucks player in a single game this season.

Brady Wright is the eighth pitcher in the Corey Thompson era to collect five wins in a season

In the game, there were six different innings combined where multiple runs were scored.

Wausau is now 17-2 in games this summer where Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) is the starting catcher.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks improve to 23-10 on the summer, and have a 2-1 record in the second half. Wausau sits a game behind the Lakeshore Chinooks in the Great Lakes West second half standings, and a half game behind the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Wausau is back at home tomorrow, Friday, July 3, where they complete a two-game set against the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. Fans can expect a "Light Up the Night" Post Game Firework Show, as the first 200 fans through the gates will receive a light baton! Fans can purchase tickets for remaining 2026 Woodchucks games at Athletic Park by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.