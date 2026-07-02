Bullpen, Timely Hitting Lead Growlers to Series Sweep

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (22-15, 2-0) deployed a strong bullpen and rode a big seventh inning to a 9-3 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns (19-19, 0-2) Wednesday night.

Logan Cotton did not have his best stuff and was taxed for three earned runs in three innings of action, as the Growlers fell into a 3-0 deficit.

Kalamazoo supported Cotton by scratching one run across in the fourth inning, fifth inning and sixth inning, tying things up at 3-3. Jackson Cavner made his Growlers debut, throwing two scoreless innings.

In the seventh, the Growlers offense exploded, scoring six runs on five hits and two Leprechauns errors, taking a 9-3 lead.

Callan Royce was the supporter from the bullpen, pitching through the eighth while striking out four and later earning the win. Bryce Brannon shut things down in the ninth inning, taking the 9-3 victory.

After Cotton lasted just three innings, the Kalamazoo bullpen strung together six innings of shutout baseball, striking out nine. Maybe even more impressive, five of those six innings were thrown by players not on the team one week ago.

Kalamazoo will take its undefeated second-half record to Traverse City on Thursday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026

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