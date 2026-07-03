Thursday Night Game Rained out in Fond du Lac
Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - Thursday night's game between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the La Crosse Loggers has been postponed due to weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 3, at Herr-Baker Field. First pitch for Game One is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with gates opening at 3:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings, with Game Two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.
Tickets from Thursday night's game may be exchanged for tickets of equal value for any remaining 2026 Dock Spiders home game.
Friday's doubleheader will feature a comic book hero appearance and post-game fireworks presented by Culver's.
For information about ticket packages, visit dockspiders.com or call the Dock Spiders ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Fans may also visit the Dock Spiders Box Office and Team Store during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026
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Other Recent Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Stories
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