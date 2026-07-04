Dock Spiders Split Double Header against the Loggers

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders split a seven-inning doubleheader with the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday, dropping the opener 8-4 before earning an 8-4 victory in game two behind a nine-hit offensive performance and a strong start from Henry Warta.

In the first game, the Dock Spiders fell behind 3-0 before JJ Nielsen hit a solo home run in the third inning to put Fond du Lac on the board. La Crosse added another run in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead, but Ben Kuglitsch responded with a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The Loggers scored two more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead before Joey Monetti drove in a run with an RBI single in the sixth. Fond du Lac was unable to complete the comeback as La Crosse secured the 8-4 win.

In game two, the Dock Spiders took an early lead with two runs in the first inning on a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk. Fond du Lac added two more runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Tyler Neises and a sacrifice fly from Reed Strohmeyer to make it 4-0.

La Crosse got on the board in the fifth inning, but the Dock Spiders answered with four runs in the bottom half. Joey Monetti delivered an RBI triple, Jay Campbell followed with a two-run double, and Neises added another RBI single to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Loggers scored three runs in the seventh inning, but Fond du Lac held on to complete the split with an 8-4 victory.

Henry Warta earned the win in game two, allowing one run on one hit over four innings while striking out five batters. Neises led the Dock Spiders offensively in the second game, going 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.

The next Dock Spiders game is on Saturday, July 4, at Capital Credit Union Park against the Green Bay Rockers.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. matchup against the Green Bay Rockers. Sunday's game is Military Appreciation Day and also features Sunday Funday, including pregame Catch on the Field presented by Fondy Family Dental and postgame player autographs presented by Kwik Trip.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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