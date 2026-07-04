Chinooks Sweep Rockers in Doubleheader

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Lakeshore Chinooks defeated the Rockers in both games of the doubleheader. They took game one by a narrow margin of 6-5 and also won game two 9-3. The Chinooks are one of the best teams at home this season, and now move to 5-0 in the second half with Green Bay falling to 1-4.

Green Bay started game one down 1-0 after the suspended game from June 9. The Rockers found an offensive rhythm early, jumping out to a 4-1 lead thanks to the offensive production from Sefan Di Corrado and Eli Selga. Di Corrado singled to plate two runs and so did Selga in the fourth inning. Those are two batters that have been great in the early parts of the second half.

In the bottom of the fourth, Aukai Kea, the Lakeshore catcher, roped an opposite field two-RBI double to cut the lead to just one. After the Chinooks tied the game in the fifth, they plated two more to take a 6-4 lead in the sixth. The Fish held onto their lead for the rest of the game.

The Rockers have had a hard time holding leads all summer long, and this game adds to the archive of Rockers leads that disappeared through nine innings of baseball. Despite a rally in the eighth inning, Green Bay still fell short 6-5.

Game two was a seven inning affair. The Chinooks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first frame. Connor Cavo, the new right-hander, started shaky but settled in. The Rockers cut the lead in half on a Di Corrado sacrifice fly to plate Mike Dee. Dee would go 3-3 on the day with two singles and a double. In the bottom of the fourth, the Chinooks offense came alive again.

They produced four runs on a bases loaded walk, a sac fly, an RBI groundout and a single. The complementary baseball is a big reason that the Chinooks are off to their hot second half start.

The Rockers had some traffic on the bases in the top of the fifth and scored twice with David Ballenilla and Dee picking up RBIs. Unfortunately, Green Bay's potential for a big inning was cut short due to a baserunning mistake where two Rockers were occupying the same bag, resulting in a double play. Lakeshore then plated two more in the fifth and one in the sixth to win by a final score of 9-3.

The Rockers return home on Saturday, July 4 to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Join us for a celebration of our nation's 250th birthday. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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