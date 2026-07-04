Huskies Swept by Eau Claire in Road Double-Header

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







EAU CLAIRE, WI - Walks and errors cost the Duluth Huskies (1-2, 17-21) on Friday evening, as the Eau Claire Express (3-2, 21-17) swept the Dogs in a twin bill.

Game One - Eau Claire 8, Duluth 6 (7 inn.)

The Huskies got things started in the opening half-inning, as Anthony Cepeda began the ballgame with a walk. He proceeded to steal second and score on a George McIntyre single, but that lead was short-lived. The hosts plated three runs in the bottom of the first - using three walks, a hit-by-pitch, a throwing error, a wild pitch, and just one single to do the job.

The Huskies showed some bark in the third. Two walks and another McIntyre single juiced the bases, and Jalen Smith walked to force in a run. A wild pitch on a strikeout allowed another run to cross, and Waylon Walsh singled in two more to make it 5-3. Manny Dorantes had tossed a scoreless second in relief, and delivered a zero in the third as well. Dorantes saw his luck run out in the fourth, an inning where the right-hander hit two batters, conceded three doubles, and was subject to a costly error. Eau Claire pushed across five, and led 8-5.

Two Eau Claire relievers combined to keep Duluth scoreless in the fifth and sixth. The Huskies were able to scratch out a seventh-inning run with a bases-loaded Isaiah Ibarra walk, the first run allowed by Express closer Olivier Martel this season across 12 outings. However, that run was not enough, consigning the visitors to their first loss of the second half.

Starter Easton Miller was chased after allowing three runs in the first. Dorantes fanned four in 2.2 innings, but the five runs (two earned) on his ledger ticketed him for the loss. Brent Godina retired seven of eight batters he faced across 2.1 hitless innings.

McIntyre posted a 2-for-3 line, scoring twice and driving in a run. Dax Hardcastle doubled twice in three trips, and drove in one.

Game Two - Eau Claire 12, Duluth 3 (7 inn.)

Duluth once again scored first, with Maddox Monsour doubling, Jalen Smith singling, Hardcastle walking, and a passed ball and walk forcing across two runs in the first. Once again, the early lead wouldn't stand. The Express exploded for eight first-inning runs, the most given up in any single inning by Duluth this season. Four walks, a hit-by-pitch, and an error were the most costly play as Eau Claire needed just four hits to collect its pile of runs.

The home team tacked on two more in the second for a 10-2 lead. Jack Haferkamp provided a bright spot with a deep solo home run to left in the fourth inning. Eau Claire concluded the scoring with two runs in the sixth and wrapped up its sweep.

McIntyre recorded two more hits, one a double, to total a 4-for-7 day. Adam Kilburn got the start and could only record one out while allowing seven, six earned. Cole McCombs followed, eating 2.2 innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits, striking out three. Brode Gann tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout. Position player Brayden Smith did the same. Kai Valleroy struck out two, but allowed two runs in his inning.

On Deck

The Huskies return home for Independence Day weekend, facing the La Crosse Loggers July 4 and 5 at 2:05 and 3:05 p.m., respectively. This is the last series before the All-Star Break.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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