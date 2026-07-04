Express Find Their Groove, Sweep Doubleheader against Duluth

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - The Trains find confidence and victory back at home in Carson Park, as they swept the double header against the Duluth Huskies, sealing a 2-1 series victory.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

Following a devestating on the road loss to start the series against the Huskies, the Express rolled back into town with a chip on their shoulder. The Express found their love of the game after an 8-6 victory over Duluth with a dominant fourth inning, as they put up four runs on the board, to take a lead.

With a 30-minute break and a victory under their belt, the Trains continued their momentum and had fun on the diamonds as they secured their lead over the Huskies early with eight runs in the first inning. Followed by standout pitching and fielding to minimize the Huskies to only three runs.

With an 8-6 victory and a 12-3 victory over the Huskies in their double header, the Trains will look to continue their momentum as they take on the Rochester Honkers at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.







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