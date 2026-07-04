Honkers Outslug MoonDogs, 13-8, to Stay Unbeaten in Second Half

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers improved to 4-0 in the second half of the Northwoods League season Friday night, outlasting the Mankato MoonDogs in a high-scoring affair at Mayo Field.

Rochester handed the ball to Payne Lockridge to open the game, and the right-hander settled in immediately with a scoreless first inning. His defense helped him early, turning a double play to erase an early threat.

Mankato countered with Kaeden Guiga, who also worked a scoreless opening frame before the offense exploded in the second inning.

The MoonDogs struck first after a leadoff walk and a Rochester error, followed by another free pass to load the bases. Preston Bonn delivered the big hit, lining a single that plated two runs to give Mankato the early advantage.

The Honkers wasted no time responding.

Back-to-back home runs from Robert Orr and Cooper Kruk immediately erased the deficit and energized the Mayo Field crowd. A hit-by-pitch and a walk kept the inning alive before league hits leader Sam Harry ripped a two-run single, giving Rochester a 4-2 lead.

Lockridge answered with another scoreless inning in the third, but Guiga's night came to an early end after throwing 35 pitches during Rochester's second inning. Mankato turned to Blake Gordon, who escaped further damage with a scoreless third.

The MoonDogs chipped away in the fourth when Bonn struck again, launching a solo home run from the ninth spot in the lineup to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Rochester answered once again in the bottom half. Making just his second start of the season, Mikey Brunetti crushed a solo home run to right field, extending the Honkers' lead to 5-3.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the fifth.

Mankato's Sam Erikson belted a three-run homer to put the MoonDogs back in front, 6-5.

The lead lasted only moments.

After Gordon recorded two quick outs in the bottom of the inning, Rochester erupted. Orr singled before consecutive walks loaded the bases. RBI singles from Brunetti and Ezekiel Mendoza tied the game and kept the rally rolling. Harry followed with another RBI single, setting the stage for Cameron Sewell, who launched a two-run home run to right field to cap a seven-run inning and put the Honkers firmly back in control.

Both teams added a run in the sixth before Rochester's bullpen took over.

Alex Kronfeld provided two strong innings of relief to bridge the game to newcomer Vaughn Johnson, who earned the save. Johnson tossed the final two innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while closing out the victory.

Following the game, manager Jason Jácome praised the immediate impact of Rochester's newest additions.

"I coached Mikey last year in the Westhampton League, and he was an All-Star," Jácome said. "I also got a call from a coach recommending Vaughn Johnson, so both of those guys performed well tonight."

The Honkers improve to 4-0 in the second half of the season and will look to keep the streak alive Sunday evening when they host Eau Claire. First pitch from Mayo Field is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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