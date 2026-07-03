Selga to Participate in Home Run Derby

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Eli Selga, who was announced as a Northwoods League All-Star on Monday, has also been selected to partake in the Home Run Derby. The slugfest will take place on Tuesday, July 7 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

Selga will compete in the derby as well as play in the All-Star game the following evening. He has five home runs on the season to lead the Rockers.

Eli started his season with two long balls against Madison in the home series for Green Bay. He then knocked a go-ahead grand slam out to right field against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a scoreless tie. The powerful lefty has come through in so many big moments for the Rockers.

Most recently, he had back-to-back games with a home run in the early parts of the second half. Selga launched a walkoff three-run shot to beat La Crosse on Wednesday evening before following that up with a homer and a triple the next night.

Last season, Selga was tied for the team lead in home runs with seven. This season, he has pulled away with five. Selga had many notable blasts in the 2025 season including a go-ahead three-run shot against Madison to help propel Green Bay to a first half title and his 3-0 count homer against Wausau in the playoffs that blew game one of the sub-division series wide open.

He has been a staple of the Rockers for the past two seasons and has earned an opportunity to showcase his talents at the highest level of summer collegiate baseball in Dyersville, Iowa. Alongside the best players in the Northwoods League, Selga will get to display his individual talents that have contributed to the Rockers success in the past two seasons.

The Rockers return home on Saturday, July 4 to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Join us for a celebration of our nation's 250th birthday. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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