Green Bay Caps Series with Game in Wausau

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay heads to Wausau to close a three game series with the Woodchucks, marking their first trip to central Wisconsin since June 25th. The game begins at 6:05 pm. A win would make it back-to-back seasons with a three game win streak against the Woodchucks at one point throughout the season. Yesterday, the Rockers swept the Woodchucks over two, seven inning games of a double header, 7-1 in game one and 4-3 in game two, improving to 5-6 in the second half stands.

One the mound for Green Bay will be Mason Avant (Tallahassee State CC), a new starting pitcher for the Rockers in the second half. Avant has made one start this year and it was vs. the Chinooks, in a 14-15 loss on July 2nd. He went just three innings allowing four runs on four hits. Avant, who just finished his freshman season at Tallahassee State CC, will make his first start on the road.

Ben Chuttey (USC Upstate) will be on the mound for the Woodchucks, who's making his ninth appearance for Wausau. On the season, he's 1-1 with two saves to his name. In 13 innings, Chuttey holds a 3.46 ERA with 16 strikeouts to just two walks.

Wausau is trying to end a two-game losing streak, as they are in 2nd in the Great Lakes West, with Green Bay just a game and a half behind them.

The Rockers return home on Tuesday, July 14, hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's 2-for-1 tickets promo code 241! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Paul Hanna! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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