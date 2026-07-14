Green Bay Suffers Eight-Run Loss at Athletic Park

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Coleman Lewis

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Coleman Lewis(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay continues to struggle at Athletic Park this season, losing for the third time this season in Wausau, 11-3. With the loss, the Rockers fell to 23-22 overall and 5-7 in the second half standings.

The game was scoreless for the first two innings, including Wausau leaving two on in the first and the bases loaded in the 2nd. Everything changed in the 4th after six walks and a double helped the Woodchucks gain a four run advantage.

A Coleman Lewis homer in the fourth and another RBI off his bat in the 5th got Green Bay within two. Wausau quickly made back their lost ground, scoring two in the 6th and 7th, and three more in the 8th. A big day for Woodchuck returner Max Soliz included two hits and two RBIs.

The walks are what held the Rockers back for most of the ball game, giving up 13 free passes in total. Eight of the nine Woodchucks to bat were awarded at least one free pass.

The lone bright spot for the Rockers offense was Coleman Lewis, who mashed a no-doubt home run to open the scoring and finished with three hits in total.

The Rockers return home on Tuesday, July 14, hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. It's 2-for-1 tickets promo code 241! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Paul Hanna! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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