Flying Mummies Look to Regroup Monday against Kingfish

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (4-4, 21-23) return to the field Monday evening in Kenosha following a late game loss to the Kingfish (3-5, 24-19) on Sunday.

Things seemed to be going Richmond's way for the majority of Sunday's contest. Offensively, a DJ Scheumann RBI in the second inning and a two-run home run by Jackson Thomas in the fifth, his first of the season, had the Mummies leading 3-0 entering the bottom of the eighth. Starting pitcher Brendan Murphy held up his end of the bargain and then some from the mound, tossing seven five-hit, three-walk, scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

In the eighth, however, the relief effort fell through, allowing Kenosha to take a 4-3 lead. Despite posting runners on second and third with one out in the top of the ninth, the Mummies were unable to capitalize.

Sunday's loss dropped Richmond's full-season record against the Kingfish to 4-3, and 2-3 on the road. Additionally, the Mummies are now 3-4 in games following back-to-back wins.

The first eight games of the second half of the season have shown overall positive trends for the Flying Mummies. Offensively, the team has recorded eight-plus hits in every game so far, and six-or-more runs on six occasions. The Mummies' starting rotation continues to play well, allowing three-or-less earned runs in six games. While the bullpen has shown moments of both excellence and instability, the staff has depended, giving newcomers more opportunities to acclimate to summer ball and settle into their roles.

As it was for the majority of the first half of the season, the Great Lakes East division has started tight. The 6-2 Traverse City Pit Spitters hold a 1.5-game lead over the 4-3 Rockford Rivets and 5-4 Royal Oak Leprechauns, with the Flying Mummies another 0.5-game back in fourth. Kenosha, having already clinched the first half playoff spot, sit a game behind, and the Kalamazoo Growlers (3-6) 0.5 further, but ahead of the last-place Battle Creek Battle Jacks (2-6).

Montreat College freshman Hayden Brooks (0-1, 15.43 ERA) makes his second appearance and first start for the Mummies, last taking the decision after 2 1/3 innings of relief work in Richmond's 13-10 loss to the Rivets on July 1st. Blaze Wong (0-0, 3.86 ERA), also in his starting debut but fourth appearance overall, takes the mound for the Kingfish.

First pitch from Simmons Field is scheduled for 7:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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