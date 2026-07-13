Kingfish Rally in Eighth to Stun Flying Mummies, 4-3

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The Richmond Flying Mummies carried a three-run lead into the eighth inning Sunday afternoon, but the Kenosha Kingfish capitalized on eight walks and two hit batters to rally for four runs and hand Richmond a 4-3 defeat at Historic Simmons Field. The loss drops the Flying Mummies to 4-4 on the season, while the Kingfish improve to 3-5.

Richmond received an outstanding start from right-hander Brendan Murphy, who turned in seven scoreless innings while allowing just five hits. Murphy struck out seven and walked three, repeatedly mitigating traffic to keep the Kingfish off the scoreboard.

The Mummies broke through in the second inning when Colton Sims singled before Ashton Seymore followed with an RBI double to left, giving Richmond an early 1-0 advantage. Jackson Thomas provided the biggest swing of the afternoon in the fifth. After Drew Phillips reached base for the second time and stole both second and third, Thomas launched a two-run home run to left field to extend Richmond's lead to 3-0.

Richmond finished with eight hits, led by Trenton Lombardo's 2-for-3 afternoon. Thomas finished 1-for-5 with the two-run homer, while Sims, Seymore, Prince DeBoskie, Landen Fry and Phillips each added a hit. Phillips also stole four bases, while the Mummies swiped six as a team.

Kenosha's comeback came in the eighth inning after Murphy exited the game. Carter Hall walked the first two hitters before Bo Anselmi issued another walk and hit a batter, forcing in the Kingfish's first run. Anthony Robinson entered and struck out Will Matuszak for the first out, but another hit batter and a bases-loaded walk tied the game before Bennett Shealor scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice.

Although the Kingfish managed only five hits, they drew eight walks and were hit by two pitches, taking advantage of Richmond's control issues in the decisive inning. Jackson Brewer led Kenosha offensively with a 2-for-3 performance and an RBI, while Bennett Shealor, Ezra Essex and Noah Alvarez each drove in a run during the eighth-inning rally.

Cristian Banuelos (1-0) earned the win -- his first of the season -- while recording the final three innings, striking out six while allowing three hits. Anselmi (0-1) was charged with the loss for Richmond.

The Flying Mummies continue their road trip Monday evening as they look to bounce back and return above .500, with first pitch at Simmons Field scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

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