Flying Mummies Take Series, Knock off Madison 6-3 Behind Huether's Strong Start

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies secured their second consecutive victory Saturday night, defeating the Madison Mallards 6-3 at Don McBride Stadium to claim the two-game series. Richmond improves to 4-3 in the second half, while Madison falls to 2-6.

Making his second start of the summer, JT Huether turned in his strongest outing of the season, earning his first victory after allowing three runs across seven innings. The right-hander surrendered eight hits, struck out six, and worked around several threats to keep the game in reach for Richmond.

The Mummies struck first in the opening inning after Jackson Thomas singled, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and eventually scored on another Madison miscue. After the Mallards answered with two runs in the fourth to briefly take the lead, Richmond responded with a run in the fifth before pulling ahead for good with a two-run seventh inning and adding valuable insurance in the eighth.

Richmond collected 11 hits offensively, with Thomas and Landen Fry each recording two-hit performances. Eli Bennett paced the offense by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Fry finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and scored once. Jackson Cliatt also added a pair of hits, Colton Sims doubled, scored twice, and drew two walks, while Prince DeBoskie drove in a run and crossed the plate once.

Madison finished with 10 hits but was hindered by four errors that led to multiple Richmond scoring opportunities. Marcelino "Eddie" Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Preston Yaucher and Lucas Schermer each collected two hits. Nate Novinska also drove in a run for the Mallards.

Zach Neville tossed a scoreless eighth inning before Jordon Hart worked a clean ninth to record the save, preserving Richmond's second straight win.

The Flying Mummies now go on the road Sunday as they take on the 2-5 Kenosha Kingfish at Simmons Field, looking to carry their momentum into a new series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM CT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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