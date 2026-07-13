Wausau Swept in Doubleheader by Rockers

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







ASHWAUBENON, WI- It was a frustrating finish to Sunday afternoon for the Wausau Woodchucks on the road, as the Green Bay Rockers took both games in the seven-inning doubleheader, winning an exciting second game in walk-off fashion, 4-3.

Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) reached all four times in the game, going 2-2 with two walks. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) hit his second home run of the summer, and also walked twice in the game.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Similar to game one, it was low scoring at the start, but the Rockers pulled in front in the third inning thanks to two runs. Wausau got a run back in the fourth inning when Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas) snagged an RBI on a groundout to make it 2-1.

Starting in the top of the sixth, the game has four straight frames where one run scored. Wausau tied the game on a home run over the deep left field wall by Max Soliz Jr., but Green Bay quickly retook the lead with a run in the bottom half of the sixth.

Wausau, however, battled until the end

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The Woodchucks are 0-5 in seven-inning games this summer, but 28-9 in games taking any other length in innings.

The Woodchucks have now won two games and lost two games in walk-off fashion, and have played games in back-to-back days that have been decided by a walk-off hit.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau drops to 28-14, and now sits with a 7-5 record in the second half. The Woodchucks are in a tie for second place with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, but can hold sole possession of second place in the division if the Dock Spiders lose to Waterloo Sunday. The Woodchucks are now two and a half games back of the division leader, Lakeshore, in the second half Great Lakes West playoff race.

The Woodchucks now return home to finish the three game set with Green Bay by hosting the Rockers Monday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. There will be unlimited hot dogs all game long at Athletic Park! Starting when the gates open, fans can enjoy up to 5 hot dogs per trip to the concession stand, and there are unlimited returns throughout the game. It's the perfect night for family fun, ballpark food lovers, and anyone looking to cheer on the Woodchucks with a full belly! Tickets for this "hot-dog extravaganza" and other remaining 2026 home games can be found online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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