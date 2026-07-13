Big Sticks Alum Kaden Carpenter Drafted in MLB First-Year Player Draft

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - Former Badlands Big Sticks outfielder Kaden Carpenter (Utah Valley) was selected in the 9th round of the 2026 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Sunday afternoon.

Carpenter, who played for the Big Sticks during the 2024 season, was chosen with the 267th pick of the draft by the Texas Rangers.

In his time with the Big Sticks, Carpenter had a .315 batting average, hit nine home runs, drove in 51 RBIs, and played stellar defense in the outfield on his way to securing an all-star nod for the Great Plains in the inaugural year of competition in the Northwoods League for Badlands.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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