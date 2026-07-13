Rivets Fall in Game One against Leprechauns

Published on July 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROYAL OAK, MI - The Rockford Rivets (4-3) traveled to Michigan on Sunday night to take on the Royal Oak Leprechauns (5-4) for the fifth time this summer.

The luck favored the Irish in the high-scoring matchup, as they took down the Screws 9-3 after dominating offensively. Rockford earned just four hits, to the Leprechauns' 12 total.

Starting on the mound for the Rivets was left-hander Gus Allred (University of Northern Colorado), making his third start of the summer. Through five innings, Allred allowed five runs on 10 hits, with four strikeouts.

Following two scoreless innings to begin the game, the Leprechauns struck first in the bottom of the third. A leadoff walk and a double put two runners into scoring position quickly, where two RBI singles put Royal Oak ahead, 2-0.

In the top of the fifth, Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) drew a leadoff walk and was able to make his way to third after a one-out double from Keith Eusebio's (Paradise Valley CC) 10th hit of the year. Joey Appino (Carroll University) delivered a two-run single to drive both runners in and tie the game 2-2.

The Screws' offense carried on in the top of the sixth inning, with Alex Tabbert (Harper College) and Collie both on base with two outs. Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) connected on an RBI single to right field to earn his 10th RBI of the year and drive Tabbert in to take the 3-2 lead.

Royal Oak's offense exploded in the bottom of the frame, beginning with a leadoff double and a single to put runners at the corners with no outs. The Leprechauns delivered a single to Allred, where an error was enough to drive the runner from third to home plate and tie the game.

Left-handed pitcher Ammon Shaul (GateWay CC) took over on the mound following the tying run, making his 17th appearance this year. Royal Oak took advantage of the pitching change and having runners in scoring position, tacking on six more runs in the inning to take a 9-3 lead.

The Leprechauns cycled through three different pitchers in the final three innings, allowing just one total hit for Rockford. The Screws were unable to get any momentum going following the seven runs allowed in the sixth inning, and fell in game one and for the fourth time against Royal Oak this year.

Rockford will look to even the series against the Leprechauns tomorrow at 5:35 p.m., in game two finale. Following the showdown, the Screws will head back home to play the next five of six matchups at Rivets Stadium.







Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2026

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