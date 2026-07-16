Forbes Walks It Off, Screws Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Rockford Rivets (5-5) took on the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-3) for the series finale on a hot Wednesday night, at Rivets Stadium. The Pit Spitters took game one, winning 11 out of their last 12 matchups against Rockford.

The Screws found better success in game two, defeating Traverse City 8-5 in a back-and-forth matchup. Rockford totaled 10 hits in the victory, snapping the three-game losing streak.

"We needed it after the three losses in a row," manager Bob Koopmann said. "I don't know what we can do in the second half, but I think we could be pretty competitive."

Right-handed pitcher Ethan McDonald (Eureka College) took his first start for the Screws this summer, allowing three runs on four hits and six walks.

In the top of the second, the Pit Spitters hit a leadoff triple to left field, spelling trouble early for McDonald. Traverse City was able to load the bases with one out, hitting a sacrifice fly to take the early lead, 1-0.

The Screws responded in the bottom of the third inning, beginning with a one-out single from Beau Bloxdorf (Madison College). Connor Kave (Harper College) followed with a single of his own, where a fielding error took him to second to put two runners in scoring position.

Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) was able to continue the inning, reaching on an error that would score Bloxdorf from third to tie things up. Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) drove an RBI single into center field, his 23rd of the summer, giving Rockford the lead 2-1.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Pit Spitters offense responded with a leadoff single, advancing the runner all the way to third following two steals. McDonald gave up a walk, putting runners at the corners with one out. An RBI single and a sacrifice fly scored two runs for Traverse City, giving them the lead back, 3-2.

The Screws went with a pitching change before the top of the fifth, going with right-handed pitcher Jake Gibson (Webber International University) for his third appearance of the summer.

Traverse City tacked on another run in the fifth, with an RBI single to make it a two-run lead over the Screws.

The offense for Rockford found life in the bottom of the seventh, loading the bases with no outs. Kave scored the runner from third with a fielder's choice, cutting the lead to just one. Schlegell delivered for the Screws with a standup two-run triple to right field to give the Rivets the lead back, 5-4. The play put Schlegell at 24 RBIs on the season, which leads the team in that category.

The ninth inning turned into a hectic ending, with right-handed pitcher Jimmy Amptmann (Davenport University) on the mound for Rockford after coming into the game in the eighth inning.

Traverse City hit back-to-back one-out singles to put the tying run into scoring position. An RBI double was able to tie the game, but the Pit Spitters were unable to take the lead as Amptmann was able to get out of the inning.

Rockford went to work offensively right away in the bottom of the ninth, with back-to-back singles of their own from Bloxdorf and Kave. Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona) came up to the plate and delivered a three-run walk-off homer to right field for the victory. The deep shot was Forbes' second homer of the year, and the first walk-off home run for the Rivets this season.

"That was so clutch", Koopmann said. "All you've got to do is get the ball in the air, and Jackson certainly did that for us."

The Rivets will now head to Kenosha tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. to kick off a two-game series against the Kingfish. They'll wrap up the series on Friday night at Rivets Stadium.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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