Rox Roll Past MoonDogs 10-6 for League-Best 31st Victory

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









Tanner Recchio of the St. Cloud Rox at first

(St. Cloud Rox) Tanner Recchio of the St. Cloud Rox at first(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (31-15) brought down the Mankato MoonDogs (17-28) 10-6 on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field to secure their Northwoods League-best 31st win of the season.

The Rox offense scored in each of the first three innings of the game to get momentum rolling. Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) drove in a run in the bottom of the first inning, Tanner Recchio added an RBI single in the second, and Legg recorded a sacrifice fly in the third to tie up the game at three apiece.

Manning West (University of Kansas) made the start on the mound and brought down 11 batters via strikeout in five innings to keep the Rox in the game.

In the seventh inning, the Rox loaded the bases. A hit by pitch pulled the game within one before Austin Haley (Arkansas State University) stepped up to the plate. Haley ripped an RBI single to tie the game at 5-5.

Trailing by one in the bottom of the eighth, the Rox offense needed a spark. With two runners in scoring position, Brett White (University of Iowa) smashed the ball to the center field wall to bring both runners home and give the Rox a 7-6 lead.

The bats weren't done, as Legg put together a two-run single to add on to the lead. Brett Griffiths (Ball State University) claimed an RBI single of his own to make the score 10-6 in the direction of the Rox.

Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) entered out of the bullpen in the top of the ninth to close the show, and he did so by striking out two opponents to seal the 10-6 victory.

The win moves St. Cloud to 31-15 on the season ahead of a five-day road trip.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brett White.

The Rox travel to Mankato on Wednesday, July 15, to face the MoonDogs at 6:35 PM. The next Rox home game is next Tuesday, July 21, at 6:35 PM against the La Crosse Loggers, presented by Magnifi Financial. There will be a Drawstring Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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