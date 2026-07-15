Dock Spiders Dismantle Rafters in Largest Home Win of the Season

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders recorded 16 hits and scored 15 runs in a 15-5 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first inning on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch. Wisconsin Rapids answered with a run in the second before Fond du Lac added three more in the third on a fielder's choice and RBI singles from Tyler Neises and Ben Kuglitsch to make it 5-1.

The Rafters cut the deficit to 5-3 in the fourth with a two-run home run, but the Dock Spiders responded by scoring seven consecutive runs over the next three innings. The offensive surge featured an RBI double from Jaden Rose and a two-run triple by Tommy Googins.

Wisconsin Rapids scored twice in the eighth inning, but Fond du Lac answered with four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by a two-run single from Patrick Graham and an RBI double by Andrew Bishop, to secure the 15-5 victory.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak and marked the Dock Spiders' largest home victory since June 20 of last season.

Vincent Venverloh paced the offense with a 4-for-5 performance, recording the most hits by a Dock Spider in a game since May 28.

On the mound, Fond du Lac limited the Rafters to four hits while combining for eight strikeouts. Ben Kasten recorded five strikeouts, his highest total in a start this season, while Declan Kmiecik added three in relief.

The Dock Spiders and Rafters conclude their home-and-home series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Witter Field.

Fond du Lac returns to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, July 16, for a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The Dock Spiders will take the field as the Arañas de Muelle de Fond du Lac for Hispanic Heritage Night.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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