MoonDogs Blank Rox Behind Dominant Pitching, 2-0
Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN - The Mankato MoonDogs rode a stellar performance on the mound to a 2-0 victory over the St. Cloud Rox on Wednesday night at ISG Field.
Ben Daniel (Rhodes College) earned his first win of the season, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. Kaeden Guida (Minnesota State University) followed with 2.2 shutout innings before Landon Dodge (San Diego State University) recorded the final out to secure his first save of the year.
The MoonDogs broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) drove home Evan Rolbiecki (University of Hawaii) with an RBI single. Mankato added an insurance run in the fifth as Evan Saunders (Oklahoma State University) doubled home Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) to make it 2-0.
Rolbiecki, Hvidsten, Sam Erickson (Texas A&M University), and Saunders each collected a hit for the MoonDogs, who made the most of their four-hit night while their pitching staff limited the Rox to just three hits.
The win gives Mankato a series split with St. Cloud. The MoonDogs will face the Minot Hot Tots on Thursday, and the first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 pm.
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