Chinooks Top Rockers with Late Rally

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Chinooks strung together hits in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the lead late against the Rockers. They rode to a 9-6 win over Green Bay and remain in first place in the Great Lakes West.

Lakeshore started hot, scoring five runs in the first inning. Nick Allred had a two-RBI double and Aukai Kea plated a pair as well. Sam Myers then ripped an RBI single. The Rockers trailed early as Kyle Knoll got knocked around by the Chinook bats.

The Rockers bounced back in the second inning as they scored three runs. Stefan Di Corrado made it home on a wild pitch and Alejandro Covas followed that up with a two-RBI single. Green Bay trailed 5-3 heading into the third inning.

Another trio of Rockers crossed home in the third frame, capped off with Di Corrado's two-RBI knock. The Green Bay bats put up six unanswered runs after trailing big to take the lead 6-5. The Chinooks then tied things up in the fourth with Allred's RBI double.

Wesley Marien was fantastic in relief. He tossed five innings and only allowed one run on two hits. The right-hander gave Green Bay a much needed outing after Knoll was unable to get through the first inning.

The score remained 6-6 until the bottom of the eighth inning. The Chinooks generated some traffic against Henry Irwin on the bases. With two outs and runners on second and third, Irwin was one out away from sending the Rockers into the ninth inning tied. A no call on a play where it appeared that the baserunner interfered with Landon Schaefer at shortstop gave Lakeshore the lead. Several basehits later and it was a 9-6 ball game.

The Rockers fall to 6-8 on the second half and still chase Lakeshore, Wausau and Fond du Lac in the race for the last playoff spot.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, July 16, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Thirsty Thursday's, with half price AB draft beer courtesy of Bud Light! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the NEW Dueling Pianos! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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