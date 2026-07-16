Rox Fall 2-0 to MoonDogs in Pitcher's Duel

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Emerson McKnight

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Emerson McKnight(St. Cloud Rox)

MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (31-16) fell just short to the Mankato MoonDogs (18-28) 2-0 on Wednesday in a true pitcher's duel and will begin a new road series on Thursday.

Emerson McKnight (University of Kansas) made the start on the mound for St. Cloud and took down his first eleven opponents. That included a stretch where McKnight struck out six batters in a row, and he ended his day with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

Brady Stuart (Endicott College) followed him out of the bullpen and delivered 2.2 innings without allowing a hit or run from Mankato's offense.

The Rox offense started a rally in the ninth that began with a ground-rule double from Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota). Brett White (University of Iowa) made it to first with a walk to put runners on the corners, but unfortunately the flame was put out as Mankato held on to win 2-0.

Despite the loss, St. Cloud still holds a Northwoods League-best 31 wins on the season and will look ahead to a new two-game road series against the Badlands Big Sticks.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Emerson McKnight.

The Rox travel to Dickinson, North Dakota on Thursday, July 16, to take on the Badlands Big Sticks at 7:35 PM Central. The next Rox home game is next Tuesday, July 21, at 6:35 PM against the La Crosse Loggers, presented by Magnifi Financial. There will be a Drawstring Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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