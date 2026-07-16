Rox Fall 2-0 to MoonDogs in Pitcher's Duel
Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
MANKATO, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (31-16) fell just short to the Mankato MoonDogs (18-28) 2-0 on Wednesday in a true pitcher's duel and will begin a new road series on Thursday.
Emerson McKnight (University of Kansas) made the start on the mound for St. Cloud and took down his first eleven opponents. That included a stretch where McKnight struck out six batters in a row, and he ended his day with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.
Brady Stuart (Endicott College) followed him out of the bullpen and delivered 2.2 innings without allowing a hit or run from Mankato's offense.
The Rox offense started a rally in the ninth that began with a ground-rule double from Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota). Brett White (University of Iowa) made it to first with a walk to put runners on the corners, but unfortunately the flame was put out as Mankato held on to win 2-0.
Despite the loss, St. Cloud still holds a Northwoods League-best 31 wins on the season and will look ahead to a new two-game road series against the Badlands Big Sticks.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Emerson McKnight.
The Rox travel to Dickinson, North Dakota on Thursday, July 16, to take on the Badlands Big Sticks at 7:35 PM Central. The next Rox home game is next Tuesday, July 21, at 6:35 PM against the La Crosse Loggers, presented by Magnifi Financial. There will be a Drawstring Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans at Joe Faber Field.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
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St. Cloud Rox pitcher Emerson McKnight
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