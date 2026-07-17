Rox Fall Short 3-1 to Big Sticks, Look to Split Series Friday in North Dakota

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (31-17) fell short to the Badlands Big Sticks (24-23) 3-1 on Thursday and will aim to split the road series on Friday. The Rox still hold the most wins in the Northwoods League with 31 overall on the season.

Austin Haley (Arkansas State University) opened on the mound for the Rox, pitching two shutout innings in his career first start as a pitcher with St. Cloud. Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) followed in relief and was able to give four innings of work out of the bullpen.

Evan Farrow (University of Mississippi) and Myles Hanson (Augustana University) threw the last two innings for the Rox, combining to allow no hits or runs from the Big Sticks offense.

Trailing by three, the Rox offense found a rhythm in the top of the ninth inning to spark a late rally. Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) led off the inning with a single and Brett Griffiths (Ball State University) immediately followed with a single of his own to put two runners on base.

Ultimately, the rally fell short as the Rox lost 3-1, but they will look to carry the offensive momentum into the second game of the road series on Friday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Austin Haley.

The Rox continue the series on Friday, July 17, against the Badlands Big Sticks at 7:35 PM Central. The next Rox home game is next Tuesday, July 21, at 6:35 PM against the La Crosse Loggers, presented by Magnifi Financial. There will be a Drawstring Bag Giveaway for the first 300 fans at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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