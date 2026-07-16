Woodchucks Road Game at Thunder Bay Postponed Due to Continuing Poor Air Quality

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







THUNDER BAY, ON - The Northwoods League announced Thursday that, due to continuing poor air quality in and around the Thunder Bay, Ontario, region, the evening's game between the Wausau Woodchucks and Thunder Bay Border Cats has been postponed.

The poor air quality is due to wind travelling smoke south from wildfires currently burning in Canada and northern Minnesota. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. There are currently 857 fires actively burning in Canada, including 23 new fires on Thursday. Wausau is currently scheduled to play in Thunder Bay tomorrow before travelling to Duluth, and any updates regarding potential change in schedule with games on that date will be provided in due course.

The Woodchucks stay at 30-14, and will remain in second place in the Great Lakes West second half division standings after the postponement. The next Woodchucks home game will be on Monday, July 20, where they face the Madison Mallards for the final time in the 2026 regular season. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. It's "World Cup Theme Night" at the ballpark, where fans can celebrate the iconic soccer tournament held in the United States this summer. The first 500 fans through the gates will get a Woodchucks mini soccer ball! In addition, it's also MC United Fundraiser Night! Information on purchasing tickets to Woodchucks home games for the remainder of the 2026 season can be found online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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