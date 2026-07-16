Lakeshore Chinooks Provide Update on Technology Outage at Moonlight Graham Field
Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wis. - The Lakeshore Chinooks would like to make fans aware of an ongoing internet and Wi-Fi outage impacting the Concordia University Wisconsin campus, including Moonlight Graham Field.
The outage is the result of a campus-wide technology issue that is outside of the Lakeshore Chinooks control. While Concordia University Wisconsin continues to work toward restoring service, the timeline for repairs is dependent on the university's efforts and infrastructure.
This outage may affect several game-day services that rely on a stable internet connection, including:
Live webcast broadcasts
Live game statistics
Video board content and features
Ballpark Wi-Fi connectivity
The Lakeshore Chinooks staff has been working diligently to implement temporary solutions wherever possible to minimize the impact on the fan experience. Our priority is ensuring that fans attending games continue to enjoy a great experience at Moonlight Graham Field despite these technical challenges.
While many aspects of the game-day experience will continue as normal, certain digital features may be limited or unavailable until internet service has been fully restored.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans, partners, and supporters as this issue is addressed. We remain in close communication with Concordia University Wisconsin and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.
Thank you for your continued support of Lakeshore Chinooks baseball. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the ballpark and delivering the best experience possible while this situation is resolved.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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