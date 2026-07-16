Opening Their Home, Growing Their Family: Meet the Thompsons

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







Every summer, the Bismarck Larks take the field in front of thousands of fans, but behind every season is a group of host families who help make it all possible. For the Thompson family, opening their home to Larks players has become much more than providing a place to stay-it has become an opportunity to grow their family.

The Thompsons joined the Bismarck Larks Host Family program four years ago after hearing an announcement during a game about the team's need for host families.

"We were at a game one night and heard the need for homes for these amazing kids," they said. "We had room and felt the pull to jump in and be part of it."

Like many first-time host families, they weren't exactly sure what to expect. One of the biggest surprises was just how little time the players actually spend at home during the busy Northwoods League season.

"They are sleeping when you leave for work in the morning and don't get home till late," they explained.

Despite the packed schedule, it didn't take long for the players to become part of the family.

Their first host player, Jaden, immediately formed a special connection with the Thompson children.

"He would have conversations and joke around with our kids like a big brother would," they said. "He'd play games and sit and eat meals with us. When the connection goes beyond you and involves your kids, it changes everything."

Away from the baseball field, the Thompsons say their host players are exactly what you'd expect from college athletes. Whether they're playing video games, watching movies, grabbing something to eat, or simply relaxing after a long day at the ballpark, they quickly settle into family life.

"When you say food's ready, they come and sit with you and talk," the family said. "When the kids ask them to play a game with them, they play it. It's a natural flow after a couple of days."

Sharing meals has become one of the family's favorite traditions. Home-cooked dinners are always appreciated, and players rarely pass up an opportunity for seconds.

"We had a player snap photos of their breakfasts and send them to their parents," they laughed. "His parents reminded him that he wouldn't be getting spoiled at home, so enjoy it."

The memories extend far beyond the dinner table. Over the years, the Thompsons have welcomed players into everyday family activities, from bonfires and golf outings to trips to Super Slide Amusement Park and spirited backyard croquet tournaments.

"Once they learned how to play, it was game on with the kids," they said.

While the baseball season only lasts a few months, the relationships continue long after the final game. Former players still check in with the family, send birthday wishes to the Thompson children, and stay connected through social media. One tradition has become especially meaningful: every day at 4:05 p.m., one of the Thompson daughters still sends former host player Jaden a simple text that reads, "Hot Pocket O'clock."

"These boys stay with you even after they leave," the Thompsons said. "Our family only grows each summer."

For the Thompsons, being a host family has never been just about providing a bedroom. It's about creating a home away from home for young athletes chasing their dreams.

"Everyone needs family, and we love to be theirs," they said.

When asked what they would tell anyone considering becoming a host family, their answer was simple.

"You'll never know until you try. It's a privilege to be part of the journey for them."

Interested in becoming a Bismarck Larks host family? You'll provide more than a place to stay-you'll create lifelong memories, lasting friendships, and become part of a player's journey both on and off the field.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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