Canzoni's Walk-Off 3-Run Blast Lifts Larks over Big Sticks in 5-4 Thriller

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - Joey Canzoni came in clutch for the Bismarck Larks (5-7, 21-25), blasting a 3-run homer in the bottom of the 9th with 2 outs to defeat the rival Badlands Big Sticks (6-6, 23-23) and even the season series. It was alternate identity night at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field, as the Larks went out as the Dakota Ditch Chickens and were coached by Governor Kelly Armstrong, with the Big Sticks taking the field as the Bird Dogs.

Badlands struck first in the top of the fifth inning with a 4-run frame. John Youens and Cougar Cooke walked and scored on a Dylan Myrow RBI single to right. Dakota Howard sent Myrow home with a double to right and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Crew Secrist.

Bismarck punched back in the bottom of the frame with a Luke Stulga homer, bringing the score to 4-1 in favor of the Big Sticks.

The Larks added one more in the bottom of the 8th on a Keegan Landis RBI single, scoring Logan Murphy from second.

Gavyn Schlotterback of the Big Sticks retired the first two Larks batters in the bottom of the 9th, bringing the Larks to their final out. Stulga singled, and Murphy followed with another single. On a 3-1 pitch, Joey Canzoni blasted a 3-run bomb to deep left field, walking off the Big Sticks 5-4.

Gabriel Jacobs (1-0) earned the victory with 2 scoreless innings, allowing 1 hit and walking 2 batters. Schlotterback (1-1) took the loss with 3 hits, 3 earned runs, while punching out 3.

The Larks will hit the road for a 2-game series against the Wilmar Stingers before returning home to face the Mankato Moon Dogs on Saturday, July 18, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05PM.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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