July 16 Pit Spitters vs. Leprechauns Game Postponed

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Due to the forecasted air quality conditions this evening, tonight's matchup between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Royal Oak Leprechauns has been postponed.

The game will be made up Friday, July 17, as part of a doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5:05 p.m.

Tickets for either the postponed July 16 game or the originally scheduled July 17 game will be valid for both games of Friday's doubleheader.

After carefully monitoring the forecast and consulting with league officials, we determined that postponing tonight's game was the best course of action. The safety of our fans, players, staff and game officials remains our top priority.

We know many fans were looking forward to joining us at the ballpark tonight, and we sincerely appreciate your understanding and flexibility. We look forward to welcoming everyone back Friday for a full evening of Pit Spitters baseball.

Additional details regarding the doubleheader and ticketing will be shared as they become available.

Fans who purchased tickets for tonight's game may also exchange them for a future Pit Spitters game. To arrange an exchange, visit the box office or call 231-943-0100 before attending your desired game. Tickets may be exchanged for seats of equal or lesser value, based on availability.

Members of hospitality groups will be contacted directly by their dedicated Pit Spitters representative to make rescheduling arrangements.







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