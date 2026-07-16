Leprechauns Hand Flying Mummies Fourth Straight Loss, Take 9-1 Victory

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies were unable to recover from a decisive sixth inning Wednesday night, falling 9-1 to the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond drops to 4-7 on the season -- having lost their last four -- while Royal Oak improves to 8-4.

The Leprechauns struck first in the opening inning before capitalizing on a Richmond defensive miscue in the second to build a 3-0 advantage. The Mummies threatened on several occasions early but were unable to string together the timely hits needed to break through against Royal Oak starter Charlie Dieruf.

The game remained within reach until the sixth inning, when Royal Oak erupted for six runs. Luke Kosko ignited the frame with a solo home run before the Leprechauns added five more runs on four hits, three walks, two hit batters, and a wild pitch. Kosko capped the rally with a two-run single, finishing the night 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

Michael Zielinski added a pair of hits and scored twice, while Jordan Lewis reached base four times after collecting two hits and being hit twice. Aidan Schuck contributed an RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning, and Royal Oak's disciplined approach produced six hit batters and three walks while forcing Richmond to use four pitchers.

Richmond's lone run came in the bottom of the sixth when Eric Harper reached after being hit by a pitch, stole second, and eventually scored on Drew Phillips' sacrifice fly.

Ashton Seymore paced the Mummies offensively with a 2-for-4 performance, while Landen Fry and Eli Bennett each added singles. Richmond managed just four hits and struck out five times.

Dillon Eden was charged with the loss, falling to 0-4 after allowing eight runs, six earned, over five innings. Charlie Dieruf earned the victory for Royal Oak, improving to 2-0 after limiting Richmond to one run on three hits across six innings. Taylor Falls and Blake Ilitch combined to finish the final three innings in relief, allowing just one hit while striking out four.

The Flying Mummies will look to bounce back Thursday night as they continue their homestand against the 6-6 Kalamazoo Growlers at Don McBride Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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