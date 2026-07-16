Flying Mummies Welcome Growlers to McBride for Second of Three Straight Home Series

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (4-7, 21-26) face off against the Kalamazoo Growlers (6-6, 27-21) at Historic Don McBride Stadium Thursday evening in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Thursdays at McBride are celebrated with the "Thirsty Thursday" promotion, which offers discounted domestic beer until first pitch.

The past four contests have been less-than kind to the Mummies. After watching a late 3-0 lead in Kenosha disintegrate to a 4-3 loss, the team dropped the second game to the Kingfish 13-2, then the following two at home to the Royal Oak Leprechauns, 12-2 and 9-1. The skid represents Richmond's third time losing four-or-more in a row, and the eight runs scored marks the lowest four-game total this season.

The Flying Mummies have fallen to sixth in the highly-competitive Great Lakes East division, led by the 8-3 Traverse City Pit Spitters with Royal Oak (8-4) just behind in second. Kalamazoo (6-6) and the Rockford Rivets (5-5) are tied for third, with Kenosha (5-6) in fourth, and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (2-9) in last.

After watching the division slip from their grasp in the first half of the season, and falling victim to a slow second half start, the Growlers are back to form. Kalamazoo followed their own four-game losing streak by winning three in a row coming into Richmond, which notably includes a 29-9 victory over Rockford, tying the Northwoods League record for single team runs in a game.

All-Star selection and Home Run Challenge participant Josh Campbell leads the way offensively, batting .301 with four home runs, 31 RBI, and an immense 34 stolen bases.

Facing Campbell and the rest of the Growlers' order is Kaagen Kendall (0-0, 7.71 ERA), making his third appearance and first start of the season for the Flying Mummies. Meanwhile for Kalamazoo, Jack Crittendon (1-4, 9.60 ERA) takes the mound for his tenth game and seventh starting nod.

First pitch from McBride Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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