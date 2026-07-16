Rockers and Rafters Game Postponed Until Tomorrow

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Tonight's game in Green Bay between the Rockers and Rafters has been postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 17, in Green Bay, with first pitch at 4:05 pm. And gates will open 30 minutes prior at 3:30 pm. Both games will be seven innings and the second game will start 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Friday, July 17, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Fish Fry night in the TDS Club Level and there is a Light Up Tumbler Giveaway! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the Toco Beach Steelpan! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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