Green Bay Searches for Sweep over Lakeshore

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The red-hot Rockers look to continue their winning ways as they take on the Chinooks in game two. Green Bay walked off yesterday's contest with a grand slam in the ninth inning. Tonight's game is slated for 6:35 pm at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wisconsin.

The power has really come alive during this past stretch of games. Rocker hitters have notched 13 home runs in the past five games. The new faces for Green Bay as well as the first half returners have all contributed big to the longball success.

The offense will seek to continue their streak against Max Mora, the right-hander. The strikeout heavy reliever has mostly been used in a bullpen role but will get the start for the Chinooks tonight. He has gone as many as four innings against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. With Lakeshore using five pitchers in last night's game, they'll need Mora to have a quality start.

On the Green Bay side, Kyle Knoll will be the opener. The tall lefty is making his first start of the season. He has struck out 12 batters in 9.1 innings of work from the pen. Knoll recently had a great appearance against the Mud Puppies where he worked two hitless frames.

The two relief pitchers getting the nod for both teams will be interesting to monitor. This is a game that could most definitely come down to which manager navigates their bullpen the best. Lakeshore had several mid-inning changes last night as they worked their way through Green Bay's stout left-handed bats.

The Chinooks remain in first place in the Great Lakes West with Wausau right on their tail. Green Bay remains in the middle of the pack with a lot of baseball to go. Tonight's matchup could prove instrumental in propelling the Rockers right back into the mix.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, July 16, hosting the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters! First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm, with gates opening one hour prior at 5:30 pm. It's Thirsty Thursday's, with half price AB draft beer courtesy of Bud Light! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by the NEW Dueling Pianos! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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