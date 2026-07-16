Big Eighth Inning Powers Chinooks to Win

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Dropping the first game of a two-game set to Green Bay on a walk-off grand slam, the Lakeshore Chinooks traveled back home to Mequon, Wi on Wednesday, July 15 for a chance to split the set.

Continuing their success at home, the Chinooks followed up a scoreless first inning from Max Mora with a five spot. Putting runners on first and second base with zero outs, a groundball from Nick Allred went under the shortstop Landon Schaefer's glove, scoring two runs.

After a Vance Celiberti double, Aukai Kea brought in two more runs with a two-run double to the right field gap. To round out the inning, Sam Myers joined the fun with a RBI single. The Chinooks' five runs are the most scored in the first inning this season.

Down early, Green Bay showed fight by scoring six unanswered runs in the second and third inning. In the second inning, the Rockers scored three runs on one play. After Stefan Di Corrado scored on a passed ball, Alejandro Covas hit a two RBI single to cut the Chinooks lead down to two.

In the third inning, a two-run double from Di Corrado highlighted a three-run effort for the Rockers. Pitching a scoreless fourth inning, Chinook Max Mora's start was hampered by his six walks.

Still trailing 6-5, the Chinooks had a runner on second base with two outs for Allred. On a 1-1 count, Allred doubled to right field to tie the game at 6-6. Collecting three RBIs in the contest, Allred's 26 RBIs is the second most on the Chinooks.

For Allred, he said he tries to keep his approach simple when he's up to bat with two outs.

"Once you're out of your approach, you're never going to have success," Allred.

Entering the fifth inning out of the Chinooks' bullpen, Nate Ciemny had the task of facing a Green Bay offense that collected four hits and six walks in the first four innings. Ciemny rose up to the challenge, shutting down the Rockers' offense for 3.2 innings and allowing just one hit.

Walking a batter in his appearance, only two Rockers' reached base safely against Ciemny.

"That's what he's capable of doing and I think that's good for his confidence," Assistant Coach Brian Gregory said.

Unable to record the third out in the eighth inning, Ben Groeschl came in to pitch and recorded the third out. Stumped by the Rockers' bullpen, the Chinooks failed to score any runs during Ciemny's appearance.

That changed in the eighth inning, as with two outs Joshua Chairez beat out a throw from Schaefer at shortstop to give the Chinooks back the lead. On a slightly hard-hit ball, Chairez beat out the throw thanks to heads up base running from David Mysza.

Running from second to third base, Mysza stood in front of Schaefer for a split second to delay a throw. In doing so, Chairez made it to first safely.

In the next at bat, the Chinooks extended their lead to three on the Rockers' fourth infield error of the game. Four of the nine Chinooks' runs in the game came on two outs.

"Having that ability to not quit [and] not strike out has been huge. We've been battling with two outs and specifically two strikes," Gregory said.

Despite allowing the tying run to step up to the plate, Groeschl got Ben Fischel to groundout to end the game. Winning 9-6, the Chinooks are now 19-3 at home.

"This team never quits. We're always going to find a way no matter what it takes," Allred said.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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