MoonDogs Sail Past Hot Tots in Game One of Series

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs opened their series against the Minot Hot Tots with a 13-5 victory Tuesday night at ISG Field.

After three scoreless innings, the MoonDogs broke through in the fourth.

Sam Erickson (Texas A&M University) drove in the game's first run with an RBI single before Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) scored on a fielder's choice. Tanner Kern (University of San Diego) also scored on a Minot error, giving Mankato a 3-0 lead.

Minot answered with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, but Mankato responded immediately.

Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) delivered an RBI single before Charlie Longmeier (University of Evansville) cleared the bases with a three-run double to extend the lead to 7-1. Ebbs also added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 8-1.

The Hot Tots scored four runs over the next two innings, highlighted by a home run from Kole Dudding (Oral Roberts University), cutting the deficit to 8-5.

The MoonDogs pulled away in the eighth, capitalizing on a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk and three additional runs to seal the 13-5 win.

The MoonDogs return to ISG Field on Wednesday for Game 2 of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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