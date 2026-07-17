Eight Woodchuck Alums Selected in 2026 MLB Draft

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - As has been the case for more than three decades in Central Wisconsin, the Wausau Woodchucks organization is proud to report another group of alumni that advanced their baseball careers by being selected in the 2026 MLB draft this week.

Eight different players were chosen by six different MLB teams, selected in rounds 4, 6, 9, 11, 14, 17, and 19. The selections included Woodchucks players who were part of the team during the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.

It's the first time in the Corey Thompson era that Wausau has had seven or more MLB Draft selections in back-to-back seasons. There have now been 27 Woodchucks alumni selected in the MLB Draft over the past five years, and Wausau's professional alumni is now over 200 for the first time ever, with the total now sitting at 207.

Below is a recap of each Woodchuck alum selected in the 2026 MLB Draft and the contributions they made during their time in Wausau.

SS Jake Berkland - Chicago White Sox (Round 19, Pick 155) - One of the most successful players in Woodchucks franchise history got the recognition his hard work deserved, as three-year Woodchuck Jake Berkland was selected by the White Sox. Berkland's impact on Wausau's remarkable success over the last three years was second to none, as the infielder from Wayzata, MN played 129 games for Wausau, and won 88 of them. He left Wausau as the franchise record holder in walks (78), runs scored (132) and stolen bases (80). After spending two full summers in Wausau, Berkland decided to come back to participate in the first half of the 2026 season, hitting .297 with 27 hits, and 38 stolen bases, which still leads the team at the time of this writing. He struck out just seven times on the summer. Berkland also had a standout campaign this past spring with Minnesota State Mankato, where he led the Mavericks with a .366 batting average, along with 11 home runs, and 47 RBIs. The most important contribution, however, was Berkland's impact off the field, becoming a household name at Athletic Park with his generosity and kindness to fans and the community during his three-year stint at Central Wisconsin. The moment was also special for the entirety of Berkland's family, including his older brother Drew, who Berkland played with in Wausau during the 2024 season, and grandfather Bill Mahoney, who was Berkland's host parent each summer he played for the Woodchucks.

SS Kam Durnin - Houston Astros (Round 4, Pick 121) - The Woodchucks had another standout infielder chosen in the MLB draft, as 2024 Woodchuck Kam Durnin became the first Wausau alum to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. While Durnin played just seven games in Wausau, the Camdenton, MO native still had great success, hitting .296 with a home run and five RBIs in Mid-June. He finished his time with the Woodchucks on a five-game hit streak. After Wausau, Durnin would become one of the best players in the 2025 season in the Appalachian League, hitting .407 with 56 RBIs in 40 games for the Kingsport Axmen. Durnin concluded his collegiate career this spring by transferring to Missouri and serving as the starting shortstop for the Tigers, where he racked up a .329 batting average.

C Deitan Lachance - Cleveland Guardians (Round 6, Pick 184) - One of the most successful collegiate baseball players in the nation this year Deiten LaChance was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft. LaChance, who was a critical piece in the lineup for the 2026 College World Series Champion Oklahoma Sooners, played for Wausau when they won a franchise-record 51 games in the 2024 season. He was a freshman at McClennan CC at the time, but LaChance helped the Woodchucks to 11 wins with fantastic defense behind the plate,and four extra base hits. After leaving Wausau, his career skyrocketed, finishing with 49 home runs and 242 RBIs in three collegiate seasons. That included a remarkable run with the Sooners to the College World Series title, where Lachance hit six home runs and had 18 RBIs while hitting .300 in the NCAA Tournament. That included when Lachance hit not one, but two home runs in Oklahoma win in game one of the championship series against North Carolina. In addition to that, the Canada native also was a third-team All-America selection before his name was called in the draft.

OF Ryan Pruitt (Round 9, Pick 271) - One of only two Woodchucks to play in Wausau in 2025 and be selected in 2026, the speedy outfielder Ryan Pruitt was a staple in Corey Thompson's lineup during a successful first half campaign last summer. Pruitt played in 18 games for the Woodchucks, many of them as the leadoff hitter, and picked up seven hits and 18 RBIs in that span. Pruitt had four multi-hit games in a Woodchucks uniform, and also provided an eight-game hit streak in the midway point of his summer in Wausau. After his contributions in the Northwoods League, Pruitt returned to South Florida and had a great spring, hitting .275 for the Bulls and providing 13 extra base hits with 27 RBIs. The Trophy Club, TX native spent four years in college, and played 254 total games across summer and spring collegiate baseball, but all the hard work paid off when his name was called this week.

RHP Jacob Haley - St. Louis Cardinals (Round 11, Pick 324) - Another 2024 Woodchuck alum came off the 2026 MLB Draft board when Jacob Haley was selected. Haley spent the first half of the summer with Wausau two years ago and was a piece of the Woodchucks First Half Great Lakes West Championship run, where he pitched in five games and collected eight strikeouts. In addition, Haley also served as a two-way player during his time in Wausau, batting in 16 games where he hit .250 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. After Haley's summer in Wausau, he continued as a two-way pitcher for one more season before prioritizing his pitching this spring, where he had a 3.07 ERA in nine appearances for South Alabama, numbers that impressed to the point of getting the call on Draft Day.

LHP Edwin Alicea - Detroit Tigers (Round 14, Pick 426) - The 2024 alums weren't done, however, and one of the biggest contributors on the mound in Wausau's historic summer two years ago got his call from the Tigers this week. Edwin Alicea was one of three pitchers to throw 40 or more innings for Wausau in the 2024 season, making 12 appearances and finishing the summer with a 5-2 record. Alicea had just 14 walks compared to 40 strikeouts, and the Woodchucks went 10-2 in games which he pitched in. Alicea was one of the 2024 "Ironmen", that is, a player who stayed the entire summer with the team. When he came to Wausau, Alicea was a freshman out of Nova Southeastern University, but moved to the Division 1 ranks this spring to pitch for South Florida where he racked up 60 punchouts in 72.1 innings pitched. Alicea's summer in 2024 can be considered one where he grew into the prospect he became that led him to his MLB Draft selection.

RHP Travis Lutz - Cleveland Guardians (Round, 17, Pick 513) - Deiten Lachance wouldn't be the only Woodchuck heading east to Ohio in the MLB draft, as his 2024 Northwoods League teammate Travis Lutz would join him as part of the Cleveland Guardians draft class after being selected in the 17th round. Lutz spent not one, but two different summers in Wausau, holding the title as the only Woodchuck alumni to be selected in this year's draft to play in 2023. And in 2023, Lutz showed just how good he was when he posted a 2.86 ERA and a 3-0 record in 22 innings of work. When he came back for the second half in 2024, the numbers got even better, when he had a 1.88 ERA in seven outings. One outing in 2024 will be remembered for a long time in Wausau, as Lutz was the starting pitcher and recorded the win for the Woodchucks when they took down Madison on the road in game one of the Great Lakes West Divisional Playoffs. In the game, Lutz threw five innings and did not allow an earned run. Wausau was one of many benchmarks of excellence for the right-hander in his collegiate career. While Lutz began his journey in 2022 at Illinois Central College, he finished it at Division 1 Lamar, where he posted a 3.26 ERA, one of the best in the Southland Conference, in 60.2 innings of work. His work during that journey provided a deserved selection in the draft.

LHP Sam George - Milwaukee Brewers (Round 19, Pick 581) - The final Woodchuck alum off the board is also the only one headed to the favorite MLB team of baseball fans across Central Wisconsin. Sam George, who played a handful of games in the first half of the 2026 season in Wausau, put together numbers that statistically are some of the most impressive in the Northwoods League this season. In ten innings of work, George did not surrender an earned run, and had five total strikeouts. He is the only Woodchucks pitcher in the 2026 season to have thrown multiple innings and not allowed an earned run at the end of his season in Wausau. George also was phenomenal in school, being named an All-NSIC First Team selection twice at Minnesota State-Mankato, where he was teammates and roommates with Jake Berkland. He had 167 total strikeouts and a 17-5 record during his three seasons with the Mavericks. George grew up attending Brewers games, and now, the journey comes full circle for the left-hander as he has the opportunity to represent their organization.

The Woodchucks send their congratulations to all alumni from the organization and the Northwoods League in the 2026 MLB Draft. The organization thanks each of the eight players for their service and dedication during their time in Central Wisconsin, and wishes each of them the best as they take the first steps of their professional careers. The organization looks forward with eager expectation to see the success each player had in Wausau translate to success on the biggest stages.







Northwoods League Stories from July 16, 2026

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