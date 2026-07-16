Mallards Announce Delayed Start Time for July 16th Game Due to Air Quality

Published on July 16, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Out of an abundance of caution, the Mallards have announced that the start time for their game on Thursday, July 16th versus the Lakeshore Chinooks has been pushed back to a 7:05 p.m. start time with gates opening to all fans at 6:05 p.m.

This start time delay is in anticipation of an improved Air Quality Index later in the evening to provide our fans and players with the safest possible conditions to play the game. This decision was made in conjunction with local meteorologists.

Please contact the Mallards front office at info@mallardsbaseball.com or 608-246-4277 with any further questions.







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