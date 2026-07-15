Woodchucks-Mallards Game Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Northwoods League announced Wednesday that, due to poor air quality in Central Wisconsin, the game scheduled Wednesday evening between the Wausau Woodchucks and Madison Mallards has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Monday, July 20, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. That day was Wausau's final scheduled off day of the summer, which means, outside of any possible future postponements, the Woodchucks will not have another off day from this point of the season until August 8.

The poor air quality is due to wind travelling smoke south from wildfires currently ongoing in Canada. Dry heat in the country and high winds helped more than 100 wildfires grow across the country, according to reports. Wausau is scheduled to travel to Canada tomorrow to face the Thunder Bay Border Cats, with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. central time. Any updates regarding the playing of tomorrow's game will be provided in due course.

The Woodchucks stay at 30-14, and will remain in second place in the Great Lakes West second half division standings with the postponement. However, the Lakeshore Chinooks, who currently lead the division, are set to play their scheduled game tonight at home against Green Bay. If Lakeshore loses that game, the gap between the Chinooks and Wausau will dwindle down to just a half game.

The next Woodchucks home game will be on Monday, July 20, during the rescheduled contest against Madison at 6:05 p.m. Athletic Park will host "World Cup Theme Night" at the ballpark, where fans can celebrate the fantastic soccer tournament held in the United States this summer. The first 500 fans through the gates will get a Woodchucks mini soccer ball! In addition, it's also MC United Fundraiser Night! Fans can always purchase tickets to 2026 Woodchucks home games by going online to woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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