Growlers Set League Record in Blowout Win

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (26-21, 5-6) tied a Northwoods League record with 29 runs in a dominant road win over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (14-31, 2-8) on Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo started quickly, scoring seven runs in the first on just one hit while sending 11 batters to the plate. However, Battle Creek would answer in the bottom of the inning, earning six runs on three hits and getting within one, ending the first inning 7-6.

In the second inning, following two early runs, Brandon DeGoti made the score 11-6 with a two-run triple before Brock Sell made it an even dozen with an RBI single in the third inning.

Battle Creek scored two runs off Bryce Brannon in the fourth inning, creeping within four runs before Kalamazoo exploded.

An eight-run top of the fifth inning, fueled by a Trevor Johnson grand slam, cemented the Growlers win. Kalamazoo didn't give up though, adding nine more runs by the end of the matchup while Brandon Wise threw four innings of one-run baseball, finishing a 29-9 drubbing.

"We're coming off a rough week," head coach Cody Piechocki said. "I was just happy to see our guys having fun again, they really needed that."

The 29 runs are the most in Growlers history and tied for the most in Northwoods League history. Kalamazoo walked 21 times and sent 66 batters to the plate in the contest. The star batter was Trevor Johnson, who went 3-5 while scoring three runs and driving in seven. Brock Sell also drove in six runs while scoring five himself.

"I was hunting pitches and trying to stay in my process," Johnson said. "It's not always going to be one person every night, we just have to pass the torch."

The Growlers and Battle Jacks finish off a four-game series Wednesday night in Kalamazoo, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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