Stingers Win Fourth Straight, Sweep Hot Tots

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers completed their second consecutive series sweep with an 8-5 win Wednesday night over the Minot Hot Tots at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Stingers (25-22, 9-2) seized an early lead with the help of Paris Pridgen, who led off the bottom of the first with a single and advanced 180 feet on an errant pickoff attempt before coming home on a Kai Gonzaga sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Minot (18-30, 5-7) responded with a pair of runs the next inning. Connor Dietsch plated Adrian Dominguez and Kole Dudding on a double down the right field line, putting the visitors up 2-1.

Willmar evened the score in the bottom of the fourth on a Matthew Bernath single through the left side to bring in David Estrada, who reached on a hit-by-pitch.

Estrada put the Stingers ahead their next turn at the plate, knocking home Kai Gonzaga on a single into center field and advancing to second base after an error on the throw to the plate. He scored three batters later when Bernath was plunked by a pitch, making it 4-2.

Willmar broke open a comfortable lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a four-run frame. Brecken Menuet was the first runner to cross in the inning, coming across on a Gonzaga single, before Pridgen followed the next at-bat on a delayed double steal that allowed him to score.

Jehee Lee brought around the final two runs of the half on a line drive double into the left-center gap, extending the lead to six.

Brandon Mikos silenced the Hot Tots' bats for most of his seven innings on the mound, allowing just two runs and punching out four batters. His quality start made him the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

Minot made a late offensive push, cutting into its deficit with three runs in the top of the eighth. Isaac Huettl led off the half with a double, then four walks and a passed ball allowed the Hot Tots to make it a three-run game.

But Max Gast shut the door with a scoreless ninth featuring a pair of punchouts, sealing the sweep with an 8-5 final.

The Stingers look to continue their second half surge Thursday night, when they face the Bismarck Larks on Community All-Stars Night presented by Coordinated Business Systems. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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