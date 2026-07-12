Stingers Drop Series Finale against Rox

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (21-22) fall to the Rox (21-19) to end their 5-game home win streak by a score of 19-3.

The Rox had runners on the basepaths early, resulting in a four-run 1st inning. The Stingers followed it up with traffic on the bases themselves in the home half of the inning, but failed to bring any runners across.

The Stingers would add a pair of runs in the bottom of the 4th, courtesy of a bases-loaded error by the Rox, bringing Estrada and Eikmeier across the plate.

The Rox would continue their scoring ways, scoring in each of the first 7 innings, including a 7-run 6th inning. The Stingers would start the inning with Zaffiro on the mound, but would be forced to head to the pen after five Rox reached base to begin the inning. Grant would be called on to collect the last three outs for the Stingers in the 6th.

The Stingers would stay quiet until their half of the 7th inning before bringing in their final run of the contest courtesy of a Rox wild pitch.

The scoring for both sides would come to an end after the 7th, with both teams trading scoreless innings throughout the rest of the game.

David Hagen would be credited with the loss for the Stingers after going two innings, surrendering 7 runs, with 4 being earned. Meanwhile, on the other side, Colin Fike would earn the win, going 3.2 innings in relief, allowing 1 run on 0 hits.

Kobe Eikmeier would earn Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game honors after going 2-3 with a run scored and a walk.

The Stingers will be on the road tomorrow against the Bismarck Larks starting a two-game series with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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