Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Game Preview 7/11

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- Taking the first game of a four-game series against Wisconsin Rapids last night in a 2-1 win, the Chinooks are back at Moonlight Graham Field for game two against the Rafters tonight at 5:05 pm CDT.

Eli Niemiec is tonight's Chinooks starting pitcher, making his sixth start of the summer. In 20 innings pitched, Niemiec has a 6.30 ERA with 25 strikeouts.

The only addition to tonight's lineup is catcher Nathan Hanel, who is hitting ninth in the order.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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