Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Game Preview 7/11
Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- Taking the first game of a four-game series against Wisconsin Rapids last night in a 2-1 win, the Chinooks are back at Moonlight Graham Field for game two against the Rafters tonight at 5:05 pm CDT.
Eli Niemiec is tonight's Chinooks starting pitcher, making his sixth start of the summer. In 20 innings pitched, Niemiec has a 6.30 ERA with 25 strikeouts.
The only addition to tonight's lineup is catcher Nathan Hanel, who is hitting ninth in the order.
Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026
- Former Growler Eric Becker Selected by Reds in MLB Draft - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Game Preview 7/11 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks Defeat Wisconsin Rapids in Close Finish - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Wrap Series with Mud Puppies Saturday Afternoon - Green Bay Rockers
- Woodchucks Squeak out Friday Night Win at Fond du Lac - Wausau Woodchucks
- Badlands Drop Three Straight to Bismarck - Badlands Big Sticks
- Loggers Lose to Honkers, 7-5 - La Crosse Loggers
- Dock Spiders Fall Short against Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Flying Mummies Break Game Open in Fifth, Down Mallards, 9-5 - Richmond Flying Mummies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Wisconsin Rapids Game Preview 7/11
- Chinooks Defeat Wisconsin Rapids in Close Finish
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Game Preview 7/10
- Chinooks Split Two-Game Set with Win over Royal Oak
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Royal Oak Game Preview 7/5