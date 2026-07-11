Dock Spiders Fall Short against Woodchucks

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell just short of a late comeback attempt Friday night, dropping a 7-6 decision to the Wausau Woodchucks and extending their losing streak against Wausau to six games.

The Woodchucks built an early 4-0 lead, scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the fourth. Fond du Lac responded in the bottom of the fourth when Tommy Googins drove in a run with an RBI single. Wausau added another run in the sixth to regain a four-run advantage.

The Dock Spiders cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the sixth inning, scoring twice on a Tyler Neises sacrifice fly and a Carter Kelley RBI single to make it a 5-3 game.

Wausau added two insurance runs in the eighth inning, but Fond du Lac mounted a final push in the ninth. Kelley delivered an RBI double, a wild pitch brought home another run, and Joey Arend added an RBI groundout to bring the Dock Spiders within one. The comeback attempt came up short, as Wausau held on for the 7-6 victory.

The Dock Spiders offense outhit the Woodchucks 13-8 and drew nine walks but left 14 runners on base. In his first game with Fond du Lac, first baseman Carter Kelley led the offense, going 3-for-5 with a run scored, a double and two RBI.

On the mound, Dock Spiders pitchers combined for five strikeouts, with Colton Angell and Will Niles accounting for four of them. Fond du Lac issued 10 walks and recorded three wild pitches in the loss.

The Dock Spiders travel to Wausau on Saturday for a 5:05 p.m. matchup against the Woodchucks to complete the home-and-home series between the Great Lakes West opponents.

Fond du Lac returns to Herr-Baker Field on Sunday, July 12, for a 4:05 p.m. game against the Waterloo Bucks. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Draft Class Card Set presented by LEB Insurance Group.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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