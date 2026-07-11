Loggers Lose to Honkers, 7-5

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, WI - The La Crosse Loggers lose to the Rochester Honkers 7-5 at Copeland Park.

The Honkers started the game off hot, batting through the lineup and scoring 3 runs in the first inning, and tacking on another 2 runs in the second inning. Down 5-0 the Loggers got on the board via a Xander Esquer (UC Santa Barbara) RBI double in his first at bat as a Logger.

Mana Lau Kong (Hawaii) and La Crosse would shorten the defecit more in the bottom of the 3rd inning on another RBI double, this time scoring 3. Rochester would score another run in the top of the 4th before Aaron Ploszay (Sacramento City) would come in to pitch. Ploszay would throw 4 scoreless innings, only giving up one hit and one walk, striking out 4 in the process.

The Lumbermen would make it a one run game again in 6th as Logan De Groot (Northwestern) would score Stephen Chucka (Central Florida) on a RBI groundout. Rochester would add an insurance run in the top of the 9th with a solo homerun and secure the win as their closer came in to record the save.

Impressive performances include Aaron Ploszay and his excellent pitching performance in relief, as well as Stephen Chucka who had 3 hits, and Mana Lau Kong who had a pair of hits himself as well as 3 RBIs.

The Loggers will rematch the Honkers tomorrow night at Copeland Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 and gates open at 5:30.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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